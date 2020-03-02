Menu
Feast In The Field on Solum Farm at Mororo during the second Plunge Festival in 2016. A new cultural foundation is being proposed to secure and grow arts and culture in Clarence Valley.
Have your say in our cultural future

Lesley Apps
lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 11:20 AM
THERE will be three opportunities this week for Clarence Valley residents and business people to join in the conversation about the future of cultural events in the Clarence.

On the eve of its annual blockbuster event, the Plunge Festival, the Clarence Valley Cultural Committee (CVCC) will this week host a trio of public meetings to discuss the establishment of a foundation to ensure we continue to shine a cultural spotlight on the region.

According to the group’s chair Marea Buist the purpose of setting up a cultural foundation was to build, celebrate and champion Clarence Valley culture while supporting what is already established in our region.

“If the proposal gets up the Clarence Valley Cultural Foundation will encourage a broader conversation across the valley and seek independent sources for funding,” Ms Buist said.

“This would enable tax deduction for donors while strengthening the future of cultural events in the Clarence.”

She said funds raised through the Foundation would support annual scholarships, mentorships/networking and advocate this region as a cultural destination.

Foundation programs would also facilitate cultural development and be an outreach for major festivals.

A motion to establish the Clarence Valley Cultural Foundation will be presented at each of the meetings along with a special guest speaker.

Everyone who has an interest in culture and its potential in the Clarence Valley is warmly invited to attend so please tell your friends and networks know.

For more information contact Marea Buist 0413 893 076

Meeting details

  • Tuesday, March 3: (Yamba) 5:30-6:30 pm Yamba Artspace
  • Wednesday, March 4: (South Grafton) 5-6pm Clarence Kitchen Collective
  • Thursday, March 5: (Maclean) 5-6pm Ferry Park Gallery
