Have your say on bus prices

Jarrard Potter
| 22nd Jun 2017 12:30 PM
Have your say on bus fares.
Have your say on bus fares.

YOU'VE only got one week left if you want to have your say to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal's investigation into rural and regional bus services.

IPART is investigating how fares should be set for the services provided, how they relate to similar services in metropolitan areas and how services might be improved to better meet passenger demands.

IPART Chair Dr Peter Boxall said around 200 people have already completed the online surveys at ipart.nsw.gov.au, which take just 2-5 minutes to complete.

"Most trips in regional and rural NSW are made by private vehicles, but buses and other forms of public transport provide a valuable service for those unable to drive or without access to a vehicle," Dr Boxall said.

"We want to hear from people who use bus services, and those who don't use them about what changes would be needed to make catching a bus a more viable alternative to private cars.

"These options may include changes to fares or to the way bus services are provided, for example by more flexible departure times, pick-up and drop-off points."

Dr Boxall said responses to the survey will be considered along with formal submissions in preparing recommendations for consideration by the NSW Government.

Local residents, community groups and transport providers have until June 29 to make submissions to IPART on the proposed approach to the Review of rural and regional bus fares from January 1 2018. There will a further opportunity for submissions once a draft report is released in September.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bus prices bus services independent pricing and regulatory tribunal ipart

