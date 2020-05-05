Have your say on community group cash

Emma Joseph (front right) and members of the U3A Men's Shed and The Black Tie Ball association.

A SUCCESSFUL grant program is back and the those behind it want the community to decide where the money flows.

Essential Energy launched their Community Choices program last year, dishing out $175,000 in grants to charities, not-for-profits and community groups statewide.

Given its success the company is now calling on community groups to put in applications for their 2020 scheme, with grants of up to $2500 on offer.

The successful applicants will be chosen by an online community vote in June.

Last year the money went to popular fundraising event The Black Tie Ball, which then passed the money on to the U3A Men’s Shed in Grafton.

“Thanks to Essential Energy’s funding, we were able to support the Grafton U3A Men’s Shed to purchase a dust extractor to ensure their working environment is of a high standard,” Emma Joseph, president of The Black Tie Ball association said.

“The funding really helped our organisation last year, with all the challenges we’re facing, we need this more than ever. We’d love to see everyone get involved this year.”

Essential Energy stressed that the program was open to wide range of groups including sporting clubs, animal rescues and community centres and all registrations and voting could be conducted online.

“Essential Energy recognises that many communities are currently doing it tough,” Chantelle Bramley, Essential Energy’s general manager strategy, regulation and corporate affairs said.

“As an organisation, we’re doing what we can to support those grassroots organisations that support our communities.

“We understand how important these organisations are for strong communities, and we’re proud to provide this funding and stand shoulder to shoulder with them.”

2020 nominees must be able to receive payments by electronic funds transfer and provide photos, commentary and stories about their organisations and the work they do.

Nominations for the Community Choices program are open until May 29 and voting will run for two weeks, finishing on June 18.

Visit essentialenergy.com.au/choices to learn more or make a nomination.