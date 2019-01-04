Have your say on council's draft road policy

Some of the corrugation on Dinjerra Road.

Some of the corrugation on Dinjerra Road. Ebony Stansfield

DO you think there is a better way for the Clarence Valley Council to manage its more than 2000 kilometres of roads?

Now is your chance to have your say.

Council is reviewing its roads policy and is asking the community to comment on proposed changes or to offer other suggestions.

Works and civil director Troy Anderson said the main focus of the policy review was on unsealed roads but other changes were included in the draft policy.

Mr Anderson said close to 1000 km of council's were unsealed.

"We are keen for any genuine feedback, but people need to be realistic about what they ask for,” he said. "We don't have an unlimited budget.”

Mr Anderson said that under the current policy, all unsealed roads were scheduled to have twice yearly maintenance and unsealed roads that carried school buses were maintained four times a year.

"The current policy takes no account of how much traffic those unsealed roads carry or other factors,” he said.

"The draft policy now on exhibition allows for higher frequency maintenance on some roads with higher use and reduced maintenance on those unsealed roads with low traffic volumes.”

Copies of the draft policy are available at council's customer service centres in Grafton and Maclean and at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/roadspolicy

Written submissions close 4pm, February 1, 2019, and can be lodged online, at the customer service centres or to Locked Bag 23, Grafton, 2460.