Clarence Valley Council are developing the Grafton CBD Plan and Transport Strategy.
Have your say on council’s Grafton CBD Plan and Transport Strategy

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
5th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Clarence Valley Council is developing a new strategy for Grafton’s CBD, and they want your help.

A new CBD Plan and Transport Strategy is in the works, focused on Prince St (between the Waterfront Project and Oliver St) but will also include the surrounding central business district, the entrances to Grafton (including from South Grafton) and the parking and transport needs of business and community.

As part of the initial consultation period, council has launched a survey to ask residents what they love about living and working in Grafton, and what they believe is missing.

“The CBD Plan will take a ‘placemaking’ approach to make it a successful regional city, to be a place where people want to spend time to shop, to socialise and to support business,” the survey states.

“We want to work with you, as locals and visitors who live and invest in Grafton.”

We are developing the Grafton CBD Precinct and Transport Strategy. Together, let's make Grafton a successful regional...

Posted by Clarence Valley Council on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

To complete the survey, visit the Clarence Conversations website.

clarence development clarence valley council grafton cbd
