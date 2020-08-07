Menu
Kim Painter, Joanne Reid, Liz Fairweather and Skye Sear at a recent Grafton Chamber of Commerce event.
Business

Have your say on future of Grafton business

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
7th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
THE Grafton Chamber of Commerce has offered free membership for the 2020-21 financial year to any businesses who wanted to become new members.

In response to the ongoing economic stressors upon local businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber has also extended the six-month free membership previously offered to existing members to a full year.

“The Grafton Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting local business and this free membership offer is an expression of that support in these challenging times,” Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Carol Pachos said.

“In recent months the chamber has focused on being a conduit of accurate and informative business information to their members. This has been particularly well received by local businesses.”

Benefits for members include connecting with a strong business network, access to advice and support, the promotion of chamber members through the Grafton Chamber of Commerce website, Facebook page and chamber advertising.

“Together chamber members are not only a strong voice for our community, but access to the benefits of membership can be a positive during these challenging times,” Ms Pachoes said.

The chamber can be contacted via email at office@graftochamberofcommerce.org.au

