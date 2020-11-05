Have your say on future water strategy

A possible Dunoon Dam will take at least nine years to build, so underground water could keep the region hydrated until then.

Local community individuals and groups should seize the opportunity to have their say on the Draft Regional Water Strategy for the Far North Coast region this month in a series of webinars and consultations.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the regional water strategy is an important chance for residents, farmers, businesses and councils to have their say on how water infrastructure is designed and managed in the future.

Mr Gulaptis noted that we had just experienced one of the worst droughts on record and we must prepare our regions and make them more drought resilient.

The Nationals Member of the NSW Legislative Council representing the region, Ben Franklin said the Far North Coast is one of the most biodiverse areas in Australia and new climate modelling suggests droughts may be more severe in the future.

"Over a third of water extraction in the Far North Coast region is used for town water supplies so we need to make decisions now about how, where and when to direct new investment to give the region adequate water security into the future," Mr Franklin said.

Tweed Nationals MP Geoff Provest said the NSW Government had committed over $4 million in the past three years to co-fund eligible water and sewerage projects across the Far North Coast region to deliver improvements to public health and water security

"The draft strategy for the Far North Coast region is the culmination of extensive consultation and close partnerships with councils and local water utilities," Mr Provest said.

The draft Far North Coast Strategy will be on display from 30 October to 13 December and stakeholders and the wider community will have the opportunity to attend a webinar or face-to-face consultation sessions and provide their feedback.

The webinar will take place at 2pm - 4pm on Monday November 9. The face-to-face consultation sessions will take place at 9:30am - 12pm on Wednesday November 11 2020 in Tweed Heads and at 9:30am - 12pm on Thursday November 12 2020 in Lismore. Local aboriginal engagement sessions will take place at 1:30pm - 4pm Wednesday November 11 in Tweed Heads and at 1:30pm - 4pm Thursday November 12 in Lismore.

For more information and to register your attendance visit www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/far-north-coast-regional-water-strategy.