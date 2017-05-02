Have your say on mental health, ageing and women's policies

GRAFTON BOUND: The Minister for Mental Health, Aging and Women, Tanya Davies will be in Grafton this Friday to talk to Clarence residents.

AN OPPORTUNITY for Clarence residents to speak directly to a state government minister about three topical issues will be on offer this Friday.

People interested in mental health, ageing and women's policies are invited to meet NSW Government Minister the Hon. Tanya Davies, who holds these portfolios at a lunch in South Grafton.

And according to Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis, "she is a very good listener”.

"I asked her to come to the Clarence and listen to locals as the government prepares its Budget for the coming year,” he said.

"This is a great chance for us to shape govern- ment policy as it affects the Clarence Valley.”

Ms Davies will meet with key people the morning before the midday lunch at South Grafton Ex-Services Club.

The event is not a fundraiser but the club is charging $20 per head for catering purposes.

All locals are welcome but need to RSVP directly to the South Grafton Ex-Services Club in advance 6642 1422.