Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

Grafton Clarence River crossing stage two directional signage plans for when the new Grafton bridge is open to traffic. Roads and Maritime Services

NOW is the time for you to have your say on the plan for directional signage around Grafton ahead of the opening of the new Grafton bridge.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the project team is seeking to finalise the signage, allowing it to be installed before the $240 million second crossing of the Clarence River at Grafton opens to traffic.

"The directional signage will ensure all road users are able to use the new bridge safely and efficiently,” the spokesperson said.

"The community is now able to view the draft plan for signage and offer feedback. The closing date for feedback on the plan is Friday 8 November 2019.”

Transport for NSW has consulted with Clarence Valley Council and local businesses during the drafting of the plan.

This includes green directional signage, brown signs for tourist attractions and information, and blue signs for services including the hospital, airport and town centre.

Grafton Clarence River crossing stage three directional signage plan for project completion. Roads and Maritime Services

The signage plan is on display in Grafton at the project display centre, corner of Duke and Pound streets, and at the Roads and Maritime Services office at 76 Victoria Street.

Project staff will be able to answer questions at a pop-up display at Grafton Shoppingworld on Wednesday October 30 from 10am to noon and 4pm to 6pm.

Feedback may be submitted via email to graftonbridgecommunity@fultonhogan.com.au or by post to PO Box 546 Grafton, NSW 2460.

Grafton Clarence River crossing Grafton CBD directional signage. Roads and Maritime Services