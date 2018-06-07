Have your say on next Relay

A shot from the 2017 Relay for Life held in Yamba.

AFTER successfully running the Relay For Life community event in Lower Clarence over many years, Cancer Council NSW invites the Lower Clarence community to join and be a part of a brainstorming session for creating another inspiring fundraising event in 2019.

Funds raised through Cancer Council NSW events support local initiatives including the subsidised Transport to Treatment service, emergency financial assistance for home help and unexpected bills and access to pro bono legal and financial services which help to ease the burden on patients and their families.

The brainstorming workshop will be held on Monday June 18 at the Yamba Golf Club from 5.30-6.30pm.

"This will be an exciting opportunity to share ideas and provide input in creating a Cancer Council fundraising event for Lower Clarence in 2019,” said Community Relations Coordinator for the Clarence Valley Kate McBride

"Come along and have your say, everyone is welcome.”

If you are interested in attending, please rsvp to Kate McBride at kate.mcbride@nswcc.org.au or call 6639 1303.