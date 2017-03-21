Have your say on possible Ulmarra sewerage

RESIDENTS of the Clarence Valley - particularly people

in Ulmarra - are being encouraged to give their views on whether the village of Ulmarra should be sewered.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director Troy Anderson said that in 2012 the council resolved to make an investigation into the sewering of Ulmarra and Wooli its next priority for sewerage provision.

"The EPA requires council to upgrade the north Grafton sewage treatment plant and this provides an opportunity for us to consider whether the Ulmarra village should be included in the scheme.

"We have set up a website with information about the proposal, and encourage people to visit and get familiar with it www.clarence conversations.com.au/ possibleseweringulmarra.

"We will take written submissions until April 28.

"Anyone with questions can ask them via the site or council's water cycle section on 6645 0000.

"Submissions must be in writing and be sent to council@clarence.nsw.gov.au, delivered to our customer services section in Grafton or Maclean or posted to Locked Bag 23, Grafton, 2460.”