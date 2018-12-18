Have your say on proposed asphalt batch plant at Gulmarrad

PROPOSED BATCH PLANT: The location of a new temporary proposed asphalt batch plant at McIntyres Ln, Gulmarrad.

PROPOSED BATCH PLANT: The location of a new temporary proposed asphalt batch plant at McIntyres Ln, Gulmarrad. Roads and Maritime Services

ROADS and Maritime Services have invited the Gulmarrad community to have their say on the location of a proposed temporary asphalt batch plant at Gulmarrad, for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

An RMS spokesperson said an initial site at McIntyres Lane, just west of the overpass bridge, has been identified as the location to produce asphalt for the section of the new highway between Tucabia and Maclean.

"The proposed site has been operating as a construction compound for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade and has suitable site access from the Pacific Highway," the spokesperson said.

"This site will not require further clearing and is located more than 300 metres from the nearest resident.

"Community feedback about another temporary batch plant at Mororo, which is also supplying asphalt for the highway upgrade, has been considered in developing this proposal."

PROPOSED BATCH PLANT: The location of a new temporary proposed asphalt batch plant at McIntyres Ln, Gulmarrad. Roads and Maritime Services

Two information sessions will be held at the McIntyres Lane site compound in Gulmarrad to provide the community with opportunities to discuss the proposal.

The community will be able to speak with staff from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday 19 and Thursday 21 February at Gate 77, Pacific Highway, Gulmarrad.

Feedback on the proposal can also be submitted until Friday 1 March, by email to W2B@pacificcomplete.com.au or by post to Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade, Att: Communications, PO Box 546 Grafton NSW 2460.

Following the community feedback period, Roads and Maritime will submit an assessment to the Department of Planning and Environment's independent Environmental Representative for consideration and approval.

More information on the proposal is available at www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au or by calling 1800 778 900 or emailing W2B@pacificcomplete.com.au.