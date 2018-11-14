Have your say on Valley airport plan

FINAL DRAFT: The Clarence Valley Regional Airport Master Plan will be on exhibition for 28 days.

A FINAL draft of the Clarence Valley Regional Airport master plan has been released by Clarence Valley Council detailing two options for the facility.

In June, the council awarded a contract to TAG to develop the master plan, considering land use, proximity to the new Pacific Highway and Clarence Correctional Centre, emergency services, flight schools and pilot training as well as ancillary activity and industry.

The options are designed to provide flexibility for the council to accommodate future demands and development at the airport.

The options are underpinned by consistent land use, work to complement existing infrastructure, and airport operations, and they allow alternative development to help keep the airport operational.

Option one focuses on building general aviation operations at the airport, while option two finds more alternative uses for land and takes advantage of the proximity to the highway and jail.

The plan proposes a runway extension of 400m, which would support a total runway length of 2109m.

This will accommodate later aircraft types. The runway and apron areas will also require strengthening.

Clarence Valley councillors voted on the draft airport master plan at the corporate governance and works committee meeting, voting for the officer's recommendation.

They voted to adopt the draft master plan for exhibition purposes. It will be put on exhibition with the community engagement plan for 28 days.

The feedback will be reported to the council and the plan will be considered for adoption.

Proposed changes

Hangar

This precinct should be used for lease areas for aircraft hangars. This could accommodate various GA and private aircraft operators.

Agriculture

This area allows for agricultural purposes such as cattle grazing for neighbouring property owners.

Solar expansion

This precinct is designed to complement existing solar infrastructure and expansion area which is allowed for in the aviation support precinct.

Airport office

Extend office area to provided an Airport Managers office. This will relieve the pressure of sharing with Rex staff and other Airfield Reporting Officers.

Covered walkway

Passengers lining up to board aircraft at the gate in the airside/landside fence are exposed to all weather. The plan allows a covered walkway from the terminal building to the airside gate.