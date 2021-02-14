Have your voice heard on natural disaster awareness

NSW SES is asking residents of Grafton and South Grafton to take part in a survey on disaster preparedness.

Residents of Grafton and South Grafton are being encouraged to take part in a survey to help our State Emergency Service be better prepared for future disasters.

The NSW SES Natural Disaster Awareness Survey is now open and our local SES Units are wanting to hear from you.

The Northern Rivers Natural Disaster Survey is part of an awareness campaign about natural disasters and the risks you face in your local area, and SES public information officer Janet Pettit said residents in Grafton and South Grafton are strongly encouraged to take part in the online survey.

“The results of this survey will provide NSW SES with a better idea on how to work together with communities to increase preparedness for disasters,” she said.