Don't miss the amazing Lisa Hunt and her Forever Soul Band live at the Maclean Bowling Club on Saturday night.
Have yourself an entertaining little Christmas

Lesley Apps
by
20th Dec 2018 4:00 PM
Tonight

  • Column 8's Jazzy Christmas Special, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Sara - Pink Zinc - Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tomorrow

  • Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti, Rjay, Dipper & Dollar Bill, from 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Flipside, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Violet Vibes Official Pre-Party ft Jordan Burns, from 8pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Mike Baxter, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Split Shift, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Big River Blues, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Stunned Mullets, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Who's Charlie, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Rob Rhodes, 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • McKenzie, from 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Double Shot, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Lisa Hunt, from 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Antimata + Space Dragon, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Quick Fix, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Santa's Pre-Xmas Blowout party with DJ FMK, from 8.30pm, $10 entry, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Roo & Carly, from 4pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Jax, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Monday (Christmas Eve)

  • DJ Richie Carter, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday (Christmas Day)

  • Venues closed.

Wednesday (Boxing Day)

  • Sex Wax, from 5:30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming Soon

  • December 28: The Living End, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • December 29: Dragon celebrates Countdown 80s UK chartbusters, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 4: The Black Sorrows + Chris Rose, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 4: Lady Valiant, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
  • January 6: Sun Collective, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • January 10: Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 11: Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 11: Hello Tut Tut, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • January 13: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 13: Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • January 16: Askya, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • January 19: Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • January 22: Old Semeil, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 25: Nocturnal Tapes, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • February 2: Russell Morris, Grafton District Services Club.
