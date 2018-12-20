Have yourself an entertaining little Christmas
Tonight
- Column 8's Jazzy Christmas Special, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Sara - Pink Zinc - Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tomorrow
- Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti, Rjay, Dipper & Dollar Bill, from 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Flipside, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Violet Vibes Official Pre-Party ft Jordan Burns, from 8pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Mike Baxter, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Split Shift, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Big River Blues, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Stunned Mullets, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Who's Charlie, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Rob Rhodes, 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- McKenzie, from 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Double Shot, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Lisa Hunt, from 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Antimata + Space Dragon, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Quick Fix, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Santa's Pre-Xmas Blowout party with DJ FMK, from 8.30pm, $10 entry, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Roo & Carly, from 4pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Jax, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Monday (Christmas Eve)
- DJ Richie Carter, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday (Christmas Day)
- Venues closed.
Wednesday (Boxing Day)
- Sex Wax, from 5:30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming Soon
- December 28: The Living End, Yamba Bowling Club.
- December 29: Dragon celebrates Countdown 80s UK chartbusters, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 4: The Black Sorrows + Chris Rose, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 4: Lady Valiant, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
- January 6: Sun Collective, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- January 10: Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 11: Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 11: Hello Tut Tut, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- January 13: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 13: Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- January 16: Askya, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- January 19: Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- January 22: Old Semeil, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 25: Nocturnal Tapes, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- February 2: Russell Morris, Grafton District Services Club.