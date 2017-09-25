Having a ball at the launch of the Jacaranda season

Festival co-ordinator Donna Hunt shows off the official 2017 Jacaranda Festival program which was launched on Saturday night.

EVEN if the trees are yet to start performing, Grafton officially turned purple when the season was launched on Saturday night at the Crowe Horwath Jacaranda Ball.

More than 200 people donned glittering gowns and suited up for the glamorous event held in its traditional home, the historic Barn pavilion.

Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner by Vines and I-Scream and were entertained by local outfit Roadtrain who had no trouble in enticing revellers of all vintages to show off their moves on the dance floor.

Festival co-ordinator Donna Hunt said while ball numbers were slightly down on last year's event there was a lot to love about this upcoming festival.

She said besides the popular traditional events like the much-anticipated queen crowning ceremony, children's morning, Retrofest and dragon boat regatta which return on the first weekend (October 28-29), the second weekend (November 4-5) would feature some new and rejuvenated attractions all of which would be held at Memorial Park on the banks of the Clarence.

"The Venetian Carnival has been rebranded to be the Telstra Riverlight Festival which will feature talented community performers as well as the north coast circus performers the Pitt Family, along with the much-loved fireworks display over the Clarence River,” she said.

"Then after the spectacle of the float procession, the totally new River Feast will kick off afterwards.”

Ms Hunt said this revamped Picnic in the Park will feature an amazing line-up of entertainment, including folk band Honey and Knives, touring Canadian duo Twin Peaks and our award-winning roots singer-songwriter Tullara Connors.

"Tullara's especially flying back from Melbourne for the night, which is fantastic.”

The feast element of the event will include a range of gourmet food trucks, craft beer and wine stands and all the entertainment will be broadcast on the big screens which will be operating on both nights.

Ms Hunt said there would be paid and free sitting at this event to help keep the coffers ticking over for the future success of the festival.

"We are also encouraging local businesses to get behind the festival and decorate their shops and offices in the spirit of Jacaranda to help showcase the festival and our town.”

Ms Hunt said they were expecting a lot of visitors for this year's festival. "We have lot of interest again from their Asian supporters. They are coming from overseas, Gold Coast and Sydney. We've even had inquiries from Jakarta (Indonesia) this year.

"We can't wait for this year's festival. It's a jam-packed nine days and there's just over a month to go. We are counting down the days.”