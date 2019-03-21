Having a crack at the poultry business

FROM a young age, animal-loving Xavier Mollenhagen has always said he'd grow up and do something with animals.

At seven years old he is having a red-hot crack at the poultry business by selling his quail eggs.

He found a love for them through his adopted neighbourhood grandparents and is a member of the Bundaberg Canary and Caged Bird Society where all members have fallen in love with his old spirit and bubbly personality.

His birds have also won competitions at the Bundaberg Show, including the reserve champion title.

Xavier recently began his own Facebook page called Xavier's Poultry with the help of his mum, Rachel.

She said they began selling the small eggs after a suggestion from a friend.

"He used to donate them to the local soup kitchen and Angels Mini Mart," she said.

"He sells them for $5 a dozen ... he cried when he sold his first one but it was happy crying.

"We've only been doing it for a few weeks so it's very new."

She said so far the egg sales have been a success.

"They've been quite popular," she said.

"We refrigerate them and also float test them before we sell them."

Young Xavier also uses the eggs to make his special dish, "juicy eggs" which he has taught others how to make.

"You crack the eggs into a bowl, whisk it up, melt some butter in the pan and then cook them," he said.

"The quail eggs are two-part yolk and one-part white so they make a really nice golden colour," Rachel said.

Rachel said the whole family was very proud of Xavier.

"It just makes you speechless over how kind-hearted he is," she said.

"It's given him a bit of independence, he's got a proud look on his face when he pays for his own bird feed."

If you would like to buy your own quail eggs, visit the Xavier's Poultry Facebook page.