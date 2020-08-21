Menu
Whales breaching off the Mackay coast as they swam past Lamberts Lookout on Sunday. Picture: Rae Wilson
Having a whale of a time off Lamberts Lookout

Rae Wilson
rae.wilson@news.com.au
21st Aug 2020 5:00 AM
IT doesn't matter how many times you see a whale breach the ocean's surface, it is a magical experience.

It's hard to say how many of these majestic creatures cruised past Lamberts Lookout over lunch time on Sunday but there were dozens of onlookers capturing each moment they came up to breathe on their phones and cameras.

One pair made their way from just in front of the ships lining up for Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay all the way past St Bees and Keswick Island towards the Whitsundays.

There was a lot of tail and pectoral slapping, much to the delight of the crowd.

It's hard to capture them so far off shore without a long lens but here's a few snapshots as they went past.

 

lamberts beach lamberts beach lookout mackay travel whales whale watching whatson
Mackay Daily Mercury

