Pollie nicknames: the good, the bad and the hilarious

RED FACED: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, in full flight during Question Time in December, demonstrates how the wags came up with the first part of his nickname Beetrooter. MICK TSIKAS

THE BEST and worst thing about a good nickname is it sticks. Just ask Barnaby Joyce, aka the Beetrooter, for obvious reason.

Best, because the handle your friends, colleagues or country gives you somehow captures an essence of you. Worst, because the joke's on you and a nickname is something no-one lets you live it down.

Australians delight in them and have spared no-one especially Prime Ministers.

If Barnaby is worried about his new title, he could take some comfort from our first PM, Edmund Barton, nicknamed Toby Tosspot, because of his first nickname of Toby and his fondness for long lunches and fine wines.

The nicknames for Australian PMs got off to an unflattering start with Toby Tosspot for Edmund Barton.

Some nicknames become badges of honour, like Australia's First World War PM William Morris Hughes.

He became a favourite of the soldiers at the front, who called him the Little Digger. It was a name that stayed with him through his long parliamentary career, which ended with his death in 1952 at the age of 90.

The Little Digger was what the Australian troops in the World War One trenches called Billy Hughes and it stuck to the end. Tim Howard

Incidentally his Christian names inspired the naming of lethargic test batsman William Morris Lawry - aka The Corpse with Pads - although it was a connection Lawry was not too happy with.

Australia's longest serving PM, Sir Robert Menzies, managed to acquire two nicknames, both bestowed without much goodwill.

In the 1930s as Attorney-General, Menzies defended a policy for Australia to sell iron ore to Japan.

The unions, fearing, rightly as it turned out, the Japanese might turn it into bombs and drop it on us, christened him Pig Iron Bob.

Later in his career he became Ming the Merciless, allegedly because his famous eyebrows game him a resemblance to the evil villian of the same name in the Flash Gordon series.

Sir Robert Menzies managed to get two nicknames to stick, Pig Iron Bob and Ming the Merciless in a long and distinguished career.

Menzies' successor Harold Holt also made his mark on the Australian vernacular, with rhyming slang rather than nickname.

His demise, disappearing without a trace after going for a swim at Cheviot Beach in 1967, sparked the term; doing the Harry Holt (bolt), or leaving so fast no-one knew you were there in the first place.

Modern times have brought more evocative nicknames.

In the 1980s the greying of the carefully coiffed locks of the ALP's long serving PM Bob Hawke, brought out the moniker, the Silver Bodgie.

The 1950s bodgie hairstyle stuck for Bob Hawke as his hair greyed during his tenure as PM earning him the nickname the Silver Bodgie.

Meanwhile the propensity for dark expensive suits of his treasurer and future PM Paul Keating inspired the comic geniuses at the radio satire show How Green Was My Cactus to christen him Paul Bearer.

In the last two decades the nicknaming of PMs hasn't slackened off.

John Howard's reputation in parliament earned him the title of Honest John for a while, although this was a description tinged with irony.

In his own party room he went by a less flattering handle, the Lying Rodent.

His successor was famously Kevin Rudd, who acquired the title Kevin 07 after the year he ascended to power, Kevin 747 for his love of overseas travel and Kevin O'Lemon by the time he left.

Opposition Leader Kevin Rudd at the height of his Kevin07 popularity. Apparently the name did not please the then PM. contributed

Tony Abbott's flirtation with the life of a priest coupled with a feisty political outlook led inevitably to the title of the Mad Monk.

An early ambition to join the priesthood came back to haunt Tony Abbott, who was named the Mad Monk.

As for the current title holder, Malcom Turnbull seems to be coated in Teflon, although plenty have tried to pin one on him.

Mr Harbourside Mansion was tried and failed, however US President Donald Trump's stumble over his name, calling him Trumble, still turns up from time to time as do some scatalogical variations on his surname.