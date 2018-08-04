Hawks eat pressure as Bombers prove a tease

PRESSURE does funny things they say. Some eat it up, some don't.

There was four points between Essendon and Hawthorn when they arrived at the MCG, on the ladder that is.

There was six points between them at the start of the last quarter, on the scoreboard, and a finals spot on the line, especially for the Bombers.

In Brisbane, North Melbourne hadn't killed off the Lions. Events thousands of kilometres away meant something too.

Pressure. Everywhere.

Dyson Heppell drives his side forward early in the Round 20 thriller. Pic: Getty Images

It was one of those "if you really want to play finals" moments when someone was going to have to do something, not special, but in the words for the great John Kennedy, just something in the final 30 minutes.

For three quarters the Bombers and Hawks had gone at each other, not like heavyweights battling for a world title, but like contenders, those guys on the next rung down, hoping to elevate themselves in the conversation.

It was a mixed bag of ecstasy and agony for both teams. So much on the line, they showed enough for everyone to get excited.

Through three quarters they kicked 25 goals between them.

The Bombers led by 21 points at one stage, the great tease they are, that they have been for the second half of the season. But then they didn't lead any more.

Essendon's Orazio Fantasia was lively. Pic: Michael Klein

Hawk Ben Stratton was superb in defence. Pic: Michael Klein

Hawthorn have been more consistent than Essendon this year, one man especially. Tom Mitchell had 29 possessions to half time, plus 10 clearances.

He wrestled his team back into the game, helped by the fact no Essendon players wanted to go to him. They pointed at stoppages, knew where he was, but considered that enough.

But for all the good the players had presented, the pressure of the occasion was ever present. There were too many turnovers, too much fumbling and missed targets in crucial moments.

You couldn't count on either team to land the knockout blow when it mattered.

That's what happened in the last quarter.

The first four scores for the quarter were all points.

Who really wanted to win?

Jack Gunston really wanted to win. When you've won Grand Finals, you know what pressure is.

Some eat it up. He ate it up.

Brendon Goddard didn't. He stepped on the line kicking out from the fourth point in a row. Gunston kicked a goal off the stoppage.

Gunston kicked another goal, his fifth, a few minutes later.

Essendon still hadn't kicked one. The Bombers season was fading, and they kept kicking to Ben Stratton. He's not on their team.

Zach Merrett, Essendon's Mitchell, was still going, as good as he could. He was eating the pressure.

The Hawthorn lead got to 23 points. It was the biggest of the match.

Essendon coach John Worsfold with Brendon Goddard. Pic: AAP

But it was all on the line, remember. Essendon surged again, got to within four points once, then twice when Travis Colyer sent a long left-footer wobbling through with 15 seconds left.

It was just another late tease from the Bombers though, who promised they could have done some damage in the finals, if they got there.

They won't.

The Hawks need to do a bit more to be a real contender. But they handled the pressure a bit better on a day with sheep stations at stake.

That's a good place to start.

Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson has his side staring at a possible top-four berth. Pic: Michael Klein

HAWTHORN 3.1 9.3 13.5 16.11 (107) def ESSENDON 3.3 7.4 12.5 16.7 (103)

GOALS

Hawthorn: J Gunston 5 L Breust 3 I Smith 2 R Henderson 2 B Whitecross J Ceglar J Roughead J Worpel

Essendon: J Stringer 3 M Baguley 3 C Hooker 2 C McKenna 2 A McDonald-Tipungwuti A McGrath M Brown O Fantasia T Bellchambers T Colyer

Umpires: Robert Findlay, Dean Margetts, Brendan Hosking

Official Crowd: 68,857 at MCG.

