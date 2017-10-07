Hayden battles the rain to claim Pro-Am

UNLUCKY: Queensland professional Brett Rankin slaps a drive down the fairway during the Monty Conderman Memorial Pro-Am at Grafton Golf Course.

GOLF: Despite a deluge lashing the greens late yesterday afternoon, nothing was going to dampen Queensland professional Paul Hayden's spirits after he claimed the $11,000 Monty Conderman Memorial Pro-Am at Grafton.

The Indooroopilly Golf Club professional shot a seven-under-par 65 to clinch the highly coveted title by a single shot from Andrew Campbell and Ryan Haller, both tied on 66.

Despite ominous clouds threatening the competition before it even began, play was soon off to a cracking pace with 2015 winner Brett Rankin quickly finding his feet on the front nine.

But a disastrous back nine off the tee cost the Queenslander as he slipped to tied sixth at four under.

Grafton golfer Trent Dickson hits onto the green during the Monty Conderman Memorial Pro Am at Grafton Golf Course. Matthew Elkerton

Rankin was not the only golfer to struggle to find the fairway off the tee with winner Hayden also suggesting he struggled with his wood game.

But it was a precise pitching effort that lifted the golfer to the title, he finding four birdies off the wedge to clinch the championship.

The bonus prize of the Mitsubishi Lancer ES provided by Clarence Coast Motors went unclaimed once again with no golfer able to score a hole in one on the par-three 10th.

The Sunshine Swing PGA Tour will touch down at the Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am today with a hot field ready to battle it out.