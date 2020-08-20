Menu
Sneezing and have a watery nose? South Australian dust could be to blame. Picture: iStock
Weather

Hayfever playing up today? Blame South Australia

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
20th Aug 2020 9:27 AM
IF YOU'VE noticed a haze in the sky this morning, or found yourself reaching for the antihistamines, it's probably South Australia's fault.

The past two days have seen windy conditions hit the Northern Rivers thanks to a complex cold system moving north, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rebecca Kamitakahara.

As a result, a large mass of dust from the interior of South Australia has moved into the area due to the gusty south-westerly winds.

"The broader system is a really complex low pressure system which is sitting south of the continent," Ms Kamitakahara said.

"It's throwing up a few cold fronts which are slowly moving up across The Bight, going through South Australia and coming into Victoria and NSW."

Today winds of around 35km/h are expected throughout the Northern Rivers. A gale force wind warning has been issued for the Coffs Coast, and a strong wind warning for the Byron Coast.

The wild and wintry conditions are expected to get more intense on Friday and Saturday, with snow forecast to fall as low as 500 metres on the southern ranges on Saturday.

Ms Kamitakahara said these kinds of complex frontal systems are common at this time of year and could mean more blustery conditions well into spring.

"We can see cold snaps going into October and November, so it's certainly not out of the question," she said.

"We are likely to see a few more of these particularly windy systems, that tends to be a feature of this time of year when we're going into early Spring."

Grafton Daily Examiner

