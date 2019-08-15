Hayman aces way to crown in Grafton tennis tournament

SERVE OF SUCCESS: Sammy Hayman with her Champion of Champions trophy trophy in Grafton last weekend.

TENNIS: Lower Clarence Tennis Association star Sammy Hayman won the 14 girls' Champion of Champions tournament in stunning fashion, downing some top competition in Grafton last weekend.

The Yamba talent was dominant on court, winning every match 6-2 or better over the entire weekend, blitzing all the best girls from Tweed to Forster to claim the prestigious crown.

Hayman's coach Alan Jurd was pleased with the result and said she was starting to make a name for herself in the region.

"Sammy is applying herself really well at training and is starting to see the enormous future she has in the game. She is already helping me coach the little ones and they are starting to look up to her as a role model,” Jurd said.

"Sammy is a natural player and just loves competing. She is also a natural coach with the kids as well.

"It is going to be interesting to watch her development over the next couple of years as she commits to greater training both as a player and a coach. We are all very proud of her.”

In a family affair, Sammy's brother Nathan Hayman won the 2019 pointscore award in the 12 Boys' singles and the leftie, in the Nadal tradition, is also playing to a high representative level.

IN THE FAMILY: Nathan Hayman with his 12 boys 2019 pointscore award. Alan Jurd

Watch out for these two plus other players in action in the LCTA club championships this weekend in Maclean with play commencing tomorrow with 18 Boys and Girls' singles.

"There will be some great tennis over the weekend so come along and check out the action,” Jurd said.