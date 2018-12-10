Menu
Jarryd Hayne arrives Burwood Local Court today. Picture: Getty Images
Crime

Hayne in court over sexual assault allegations

by Lucy Hughes-Jones
10th Dec 2018 9:54 AM
Embattled NRL star Jarryd Hayne is facing court for the first time since he was charged with sexual assault.

Wearing a suit and tie, the stony-faced 30-year-old arrived at Burwood Local Court accompanied by his mum on Monday.

The out-of-contract former Parramatta Eels player has been accused of biting a young woman's genitals in the Hunter Valley on September 30.

The 26-year-old was claims she has photographs to support the alleged grand final night attack.

Hayne was charged with aggravated sexual assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after turning himself in to officers at Ryde police station in November.

Police will allege the athlete kept a cab driver outside the woman's home with the meter running while he went into her bedroom after the pair met on a social media app.

The two-time Dally M award winner then allegedly ripped off the victim's clothes and bit her so hard she bled heavily.

Jarryd Hayne arriveing for his first court appearance today. Picture: AAP
The woman's mother was in the home at the time.

After the alleged assault, Hayne then took the cab back to Sydney.

It was reported he was seen drinking with another NRL player at western Sydney bowling club at 3am.

The Kellyville man has been meeting strict bail conditions since then, reporting to police three days a week. He has also handed over his passport and a $20,000 surety.

Hayne has also been banned from contacting the woman and from entering the Newcastle area.

