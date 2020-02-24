Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

Haynes half century digs Aussies out of a hole

by Liz Walsh
24th Feb 2020 8:54 PM

 

In their must-win game against Sri Lanka at the WACA, Australia were sent into the field and in a brilliant opening over had the visitors on their knees at 1-0 after Megan Schutt had opener Hasini Madushika caught at point with her third ball thanks to the safe hands of Beth Mooney.

But Sri Lanka recovered thanks to the stroke play of their captain Chamari Athapaththu, who belted a quickfire 50 (38 balls) including seven fours and two sixes.

Nicola Carey came into the starting XI at the expense of teenager Annabel Sutherland and she was the pick of the bowlers, taking the important wicket of Athapaththu thanks to a Meg Lanning catch. She ended with figures of 2-18 from three overs. 

FOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH BLOG BELOW

The Sri Lankans finished their batting innings on 6-122 and the run chase begins with the Aussies wanting a commanding performance to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEX SHIELD DERBY: Cross-river rivals set to open tournament

        premium_icon DEX SHIELD DERBY: Cross-river rivals set to open tournament

        Cricket Weather permitting, the opener is set to be big in the 2020 DEX Shield cricket competition.

        Recycling can save endangered koala population

        premium_icon Recycling can save endangered koala population

        News Just think, every time you have a can of soft drink between now and August 23 you...

        Water rains down on South Grafton street

        premium_icon Water rains down on South Grafton street

        Offbeat VIDEO: One neighbourhood received more water than they bargained for

        Township gives back to volunteers

        premium_icon Township gives back to volunteers

        News ‘We got hammered up here but nobody lost a home thanks to the boys in yellow’