BREAKING: Koala trapped in St Helena tunnel

14th Aug 2018 7:39 AM

DRIVERS have reported there is a koala is in the St Helena tunnel on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale, causing traffic chaos.

One woman said she had to swerve to avoid the animal.

Live Traffic NSW has issued a warning and says southbound traffic is affected.

Drivers are being asked to exercise caution and reduce their speed if travelling in the area.

It comes after the ABC yesterday reported on the "avoidable" death of a koala in the St Helena tunnel in 2017, when a truck disregarded warning signs about the closed lane.

The video was part of the State Government's "road kill" files and was obtained by the ABC under freedom of information laws from NSW Roads and Maritime Services (RMS).

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

