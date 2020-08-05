Hazard reduction burn taking place today

The National Parks and Wildlife Service and Forestry Corporation of NSW will conduct hazard reduction burning in the region in coming days. FILE PHOTO.

A LOW-INTENSITY hazard reduction burn will be undertaken today in bushland near Yamba.

The 317-hectare burn will be carried out in the Kooyong State Conservation Area by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and NSW Forestry Corporation.

The burn will aim to reduce fuel loads on the western side of Kooyong Ridge in order to minimise bushfire risk to private properties adjacent to the conservation area.

Smoke may be visible from towns in the region, including Maclean, Lawrence and Whiporie.

A NPWS spokeswoman said their hazard reduction program for 2020 will be focused on essential burns in areas close to neighbours and important assets and to protect significant areas of habitat to ensure ongoing recovery of wildlife that was impacted by the summer bushfires.

“Undertaking burns when conditions are right to ensure they are safe and effective is an important part of managing the potential risk of bushfire to communities and the environment before next summer,” the spokeswoman said.

“All burns across NSW will continue to be co-ordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community, including from smoke, are assessed at a regional level.”

Details on specific burns will be made available in advance on the Rural Fire Service website, ‘Fires Near Me’ app, and on NPWS Alerts website.

All hazard reduction burns over 50 hectares will be assessed by the NSW RFS in conjunction with NSW Health as required to ensure smoke impacts are minimised.

For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or the Asthma Foundation.

For up to date information on these, and other, planned hazard reduction activities, visit the Rural Fire Service.