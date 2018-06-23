Menu
Controlled hazard grass fire reduction burn at Picnic Point 2017.
News

Hazard Reduction Burns

ebony stansfield
by
23rd Jun 2018 2:15 PM

THERE will be hazard reduction burns in Glens Creek Rd Nymboida today and Glenreagh area tomorrow by Clarence Valley fire fighting volunteers.

The RFS are taking advantage of the current weather conditions to complete these essential hazard reduction burns.

On the NSW RFS - Clarence Valley District Facebook Page it was written, "Smoke will be visible and may settle in some areas overnight. Anyone with respiratory conditions such as asthma are encouraged to refer to their asthma plan and seek medical advice as appropriate.”

"As RFS crews will be working close to the road motorist's are advised to drive according and slow down to 40kph when passing emergency service vehicles using red and blue flashing lights,” it was written.

The NSW RFS is also advising people to only call Triple Zero (000) if they see unattended fire.

Grafton Daily Examiner

