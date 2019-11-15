Hazardous haze slows Grafton Services swimmers

SHOW GOES ON: Grafton Services Swimming Club members hit the pool in Grafton under smokey skies from bushfires.

SHOW GOES ON: Grafton Services Swimming Club members hit the pool in Grafton under smokey skies from bushfires. Jenny Vickery

GSSC SWIMMING: Members were faced with a very difficult decision this week which resulted in our proposed trip this weekend to the FNC/FNW carnival at Moree being dropped due to the uncertainty of weather conditions.

The decision was not made lightly but we are sure Moree Diggers Club will understand and we extend our best wishes to those clubs that can participate.

Jill Enks looked quite lonely as she lined up for the final of the 50m freestyle as she was the only lady contestant. On the blocks beside her were Andrew Madden, Damien O'Mahony and David Moon.

On handicap, Enks was the first swimmer away and she held this lead right up to the last metre when she was overtaken by the fast finishing O'Mahony who registered a good time and was awarded the win.

Two ladies made it to the final of the 30 sprint. Jenny Vickery and Natalie Durrington were up against Richard Sear and the father and son duo of Taj and Damien O'Mahony.

Vickery was very happy to make this final as she was the back-marker in her heat and in the final she also put in a great performance only to be clipped at the post by the "old fox” Sear.

Durrington, swimming her usual flawless style picked up points for third.

Damien O'Mahony was drawing very deep breaths as he lined up for his third final, the BB&B. The three other finalists, Doug Ensbey, Steve Donnelly and Karlie Cleaver were as fresh as daisies.

Ensbey, on handicap was first away and as he has been doing for the past few weeks, held the lead long enough to cross the line first. Coming home in second place with almost the exact time was Cleaver and third place went to Donnelly.

A reminder to members that the Christmas party is being held on December 3 after the swim so please let Toni know how many will be attending.

Toni Ensbey