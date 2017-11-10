Hazardous surf forecast this weekend

Surf Life Saving NSW has issued a dangerous surf warning for much of the NSW coast for the next few days.

HAZARDHOUS surf conditions are expected along the northern NSW coastline for Friday and Saturday with rock fishers, inexperienced surfers and recreational boaters in particular urged to exercise caution.

The hazardous conditions will mainly impact the coast from the Queensland border, down to the Lower North Coast of NSW.

While the swell is forecast in the 2-3 metre range, there is a powerful long-period interval of around 15 seconds. These conditions combined with an incoming tide on Saturday morning could produce deceptively powerful, intermittent wave sets which could be particularly hazardous for rock fishing.

NSW Lifesaving Manager Matt du Plessis is urging the public to be aware of the conditions and to only swim at a patrolled location.

"If you are not an experienced surfer or you're planning on rock fishing you need to be vigilant. While the swell is not especially large, the long-period will mean occasional waves coming through that could definitely pack a punch,” warned Matt du Plessis.

Seven people have died in NSW during 2017 while rock fishing or doing other activities on rock platforms such as taking photos.

"The ocean is an ever-changing, dynamic environment that needs to be respected. Some simple ways to stay safe include checking the latest tide and weather forecasts, know your limitations, wear a lifejacket and always let others know your plans,” said Matt du Plessis.

General Safety Tips During Hazardous Surf Conditions:

. Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock-shelves

. Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red & yellow flags.

. See www.beachsafe.org.au for patrolled locations/times

. Check the official Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast before undertaking rock fishing and water activities

. Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket

. If witnessing an in-water emergency dial Triple Zero - Police

Useful Links:

BeachSafe Website - https://beachsafe.org.au/

Bureau of Meteorology - http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/