The incident is reportedly unfolding near an American Airlines plane at Sydney airport. Picture: 7 News
Breaking

Hazmat situation under way at Sydney airport

15th Jun 2018 9:27 AM

EMERGENCY services are responding to a suspected unknown substance that was found close to a passenger jet at Sydney airport.

Seven fire crews are on the tarmac, where they are understood to be assisting with a hazmat situation.

Emergency crews arrived at the airport about 8am.

The situation is reported to be unfolding near an American Airlines plane. It is unclear whether the plane had recently arrived at Sydney or was preparing to take off.

Sydney Airport has been contacted for comment.

More to come.

