He allegedly choked his girlfriend, slapped and kicked her

A MAN has been charged with a range of domestic violence offences and breaching his bail in Coffs Harbour.

Police allege a 20-year-old man allegedly breached his bail conditions in relation to a range of serious offences on Friday, September 29.

On Wednesday, the man was arrested in relation to the alleged breaches and charged at Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was refused bail by police and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court the same day where he was granted conditional bail.

After being released the man allegedly assaulted his 21-year-old girlfriend by choking, slapping and kicking the woman.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command conducted extensive inquiries for two days to locate the man, arresting him about 8.15pm yesterday at a motel on the Pacific Highway, Korora.

He had also allegedly breached his existing bail conditions by leaving the Coffs Harbour area.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of malicious damage and stalk/intimidate.

These charges also relate to alleged domestic assaults against the same woman which occurred in September.

He was bail refused and appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court today.