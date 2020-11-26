Menu
Crime

‘He was choking up blood, calling for help’

by Jack Paynter
26th Nov 2020 8:16 AM

 

A killer is on the run after a young man was stabbed to death outside a suburban Melbourne train station.

Police found the man, believed to be aged in his 20s, suffering life threatening injuries near Seaford train station just before 7pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics tried to save the man but he died at the scene.

Police are yet to establish how he sustained his injuries but homicide squad detectives spent the night canvassing the scene.

The horrific attack happened in front of shocked witnesses on Station Street.

Witnesses reported seeing the offender allegedly smash a glass bottle and then use it to stab the man.

Posting about the event on social media, they said the man was then kicked in the head twice before the offenders ran away.

Another witness, Jacqui, posted on Facebook that she saw paramedics performing CPR on the victim.

 

Police at the scene where a man was stabbed to death outside Seaford Railway Station. Picture: Jay Town
Police at the scene where a man was stabbed to death outside Seaford Railway Station. Picture: Jay Town

 

"I seen the ambos doing compressions for a good 10 minutes, poor guy," she said.

Another woman, Jody, said there was a huge police presence at the station and nearby Seaford beach.

"Paramedics were working on a guy … there's a big police and ambulance presence both at the station end and the beach," she posted on Facebook.

One witness, Dylan, 16, told the Leader he saw the man fall to the ground after he was stabbed.

"There was blood everywhere, it was really bad," he said.

Another witness told the newspaper the man "was choking up blood and asking for help, it was really terrible".

 

Forensics investigate the man’s death. Picture: Jay Town
Forensics investigate the man’s death. Picture: Jay Town

 

No arrests have been made yet.

The tragic attack came just hours after local state Labor MP Sonya Kilkenny met with police that day to discuss recent anti-social behaviour at Seaford Beach, particularly under the Seaford Pier.

She said police had noticed an increase in anti-social behaviour this year around Seaford and Frankston beaches and specialist units would be undertaking regular patrols of local beaches as part of Operation Summer Safe.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as 'He was choking up blood, calling for help'

