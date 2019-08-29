'He would be proud': School pays tribute to crash victim

AS THE Mackay region continues to come to terms with the tragic death of an Eimeo teen who died in a car crash last week, students at Mackay Christian College have come up with a fitting tribute for their much-loved friend.

Eighteen-year-old Jack Dunwoodie died last Thursday night after the ute he was driving crashed on Mackay-Bucasia Road, two days before the annual police road safety campaign launch.

Jack completed studies at Mackay Christian College last year and was also heavily involved in showing cattle and the college's agriculture centre.

So when students received the surprise news on Saturday that one of the centre's cows had given birth to a calf, they decided the name "Jacky" would be the best way to honour their friend.

MCC principal Dr Barclie Gallogray said naming the calf after Jack had helped students cope with the sudden loss of their friend.

"It was all about them expressing their grief and their desire to have some sort of memorial for him," Dr Gallogray said.

"(Jack's death) was a bit of a shock ... We all just feel a bit quiet and a bit low."

Jack Dunwoodie was killed on August 22, 2019 in a single vehicle crash at Mount Pleasant. Contributed

MCC Year 12 student Elissa Kay said she looked up to Jack, who competed with her in the cattle show team and was also a college captain.

"He was a funny guy ... he was never a guy to just sit around and watch everyone do the work, he would get in and help. He was a very happy guy," she said.

"Everyone was really upset when they found out (about Jack's death) and everyone is just traumatised by it - they lost a good friend."

Elissa said the birth of the calf came as a complete surprise to everyone at the college, as no one knew the calf's mum was pregnant.

"It was a little bit of excitement," she said.

"I would say Jack would be pretty happy and proud of us for what we're doing. He loved animals and cattle."

Jack's friends have remembered him as an "amazing guy" and the type "to help anyone when they needed it".

TRIBUTE: A memorial set up at the crash site on Mackay-Bucasia Road for Jack Dunwoodie Melanie Whiting

A memorial has also been set up near the scene of the crash, with family and friends leaving bouquets of flowers and beer cans around a light pole.

Jack's loved ones have been seen at the memorial each night and have also set up lights near the crash site.