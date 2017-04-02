Two people in hospital after crash on highway near Grafton

Emergency service workers clean up a crash site on the Pacific Highway at the intersection of Four Mile Lane, where two cars collided head-on on Sunday morning.

UPDATE 11.50AM SUNDAY: Two people were injured in a head-on collision on the Pacific Highway this morning at the Four Mile Lane intersection South of Grafton.

Grafton Ambulance station officer Tim Bestwick said one person was taken to Coffs Harbour in a serious condition and another to Grafton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics treated two other people at the scene, who were allowed to leave.

EARLIER: TRAFFIC is flowing freely on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton after it was blocked briefly due to a head on collision at the Four Mile Lane intersection this morning.

The road has been cleared and the two vehicles taken away.

There is no information yet about possible injuries. There will be more updates as information becomes available.