HEAD TO HEAD: Old boys remember the derby

TOUGH AS NAILS: Dennis Pye and Stephen Haines reminisce about playing in the local derby between the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts. Adam Hourigan

FOR as long as there's been the South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts, there's been an intense cross-river rivalry.

The local derby is always an anticipated match-up, one that brings the best out of both sides.

However, while the game has changed over the decades, the old rivalry is as strong as ever.

Never-ending rivalry

"Back in those days it was all still arms and headbutting. It was all quite legitimate."

Dennis 'Meato' Pye, a South Grafton Rebels game number record holder and member of the 'team of the century', is a Rebel through and through, but life as a rugby league player in his time was very different to what prevails now.

From the first moment he stepped onto the field in 1969 until his last game in 1988, he had what he described as a totally intense, fabulous time.

"(The rivalry) was really intense in those days. There was a period we went through where we weren't allowed to have a beer with the Grafton boys after the game," he said.

"There was one publican who barred us from going back to his pub.

"This rivalry has been going for a long time.

One Sunday the South Grafton Rebels were playing the Ghosts and I went to do a job for MrsPatricks.

"Four of the Patricks boys played with the Rebels.

"She said to me, 'You know Dennis, this rivalry has been going on for a long time. I remember when I was a young girl my father (Billy Zeichs, Great Northern Hotel) took me across to the game on the ferry... and she said the Grafton men would beat the South Grafton men at the ferry and they'd fight from Fisher Park all through the game and they were still fighting when they got back on the ferry'.

"I tell that story every chance I get, the rivalry has been going on since the two settlements were formed."

Mr Pye said the rivalry would never end - it would always be the blue-and-white versus the red-and-white.

"It's magnificent fun to play in the local derby," he said.

"It's the best game of rugby league to watch, compared to the NRL when they play State of Origin."

Holding the record for the most number of first grade games, and most number of games played for the Rebels in history, MrPye said it was a game for thugs - but he was never one.

"To punch someone in the back of the head was totally expected, it was honestly a game for thugs," he said.

"I did survive, it was a game for thugs, very hard men, but it's a very different era now. The big front rowers in those days wouldn't (be able to) keep up with the young fellas these days.

"There was a different mindset to training and development of the physical body of what we used to do.

"They've got a very good coach and a very good system, a great committee and the coaching staff."

Unfortunately the former front-rower won't be at the local derby this weekend as he is heading to the Gold Coast for family commitments.

The best games of the year

The two games Stephen Haines looks forward to every season are the Ghosts versus the Rebels.

The Ghosts halfback and hooker from 1975 to 1989 said if there was one thing you could count on, it was an epic clash between the two teams at every meeting.

Even if it meant playing on through the middle of a hailstorm.

"There was one game on the Grafton Showground in 1982 and it actually hailed," he said.

"I remember because I think we won that day, which was good, but this massive hailstorm came across and we were in the middle of the showground and we played through it.

"There were no safety issues back in those days.

"I think all the games were good, no matter if you won or lost, and it wouldn't matter where you were on the table, whether you were at the top or bottom, they were always usually close games."

Mr Haines said while the rivalry might have changed over the years, it was still alive and strong.

"I think back then we were all pretty good mates whether you were from Grafton or the south side of the river, but come game day when you played each other, it was little like State of Origin," he said.

"The rivalry was there and you probably hated each other for those 80 minutes you were on the paddock, but after that you generally had a beer together. The friendship was put aside for the game.

"You look back and they were the highlights, playing in those derbies. It was good, and sometimes you wish you could still be out there and do it, of course you can't but they were great days.

"It was always an intense game (between the Ghosts and Rebels), with the hype and the build-up, the crowds were always massive as they still are. It was always the home crowd that got behind you. I used to love playing on the Grafton Showground, hated playing at McKittirck. The rivalry was certainly intense and the game was, I think, certainly a step up above the other games you played for sure."

Mr Haines said he was looking forward to heading out to the game on Sunday, and hoped the game would live up to expectations.

"I think the derby is good for the town, the rivalry and the hype around the game is good and the support from the crowd is just tremendous," he said.