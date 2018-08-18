Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
people in suit dancing on dance floor
people in suit dancing on dance floor HenryHengyanChen
Crime

Headbutted stranger on dance floor after two 'barging' acts

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
18th Aug 2018 1:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STRANGER bumped a young plumber twice while on the dance floor, with the second bump leading to a face-off before a head-butt.

Ryan Paul Langdon, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week to one assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Constable Jake Ward said at about 5am on July 15, the head-butt victim bumped into Langdon on the dance floor of a Rockhampton nightclub.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Langdon moved to another part of the dance floor to get away from the 26-year-old stranger.

But was barged again by the man who didn't seem remorseful while they stood face-to-face after the second bump.

It was then Langdon head-butted the 'barging' man which caused a laceration to his head ,requiring 11 stitches.

The victim was escorted from the nightclub and taken to hospital.

Mr McGowran said Langdon attended a police station by himself after the incident.

"He (Langdon) said it was probably a little over the top," he said.

Langdon was ordered to pay $300 restitution, a $700 fine and was banned from the Safe Night Precinct for six months.

alcohol fuelled violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Communication key as Moss relishes big game atmosphere

    premium_icon Communication key as Moss relishes big game atmosphere

    Rugby League HE IS the loudest man on the field, and Joel Moss is not afraid to take the fight to Macksville in the preliminary final.

    ONE LAST STAND: Iluka has it all to play for

    premium_icon ONE LAST STAND: Iluka has it all to play for

    Rugby Union ONE side's safe, the other fighting for their finals hopes in derby.

    Ray of kindness for drought-weary folk

    Ray of kindness for drought-weary folk

    News Ray White Grafton starts drought donation drive

    Local Partners