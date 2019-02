The Ulmarra Ferry is an icon of the Clarence Valley. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner

Live Traffic NSW has reported Ulmarra ferry as out of service due to adverse weather conditions, in particular, strong winds.

Motorists are advised to use the Grafton Bridge and the Pacific Highway as an alternative route and to allow extra travel time.