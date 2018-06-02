Menu
SUPPORT: There'll be a big crowd at Frank McGuren Field for the local derby this week.
Whats On

Heading to league derby? Here's what you need to know

2nd Jun 2018 12:00 AM

IF YOU'RE looking to get out to the big game at Frank McGuren Field, here's all the details to get you to the game on time and in a great seat.

Gates open at 9.30am. All entry is through the Powell St entrance.

Ladies' league tag kicks off the on-field proceedings at 11am. Under-18s begin at noon, reserves at 1.15pm with the first grade game starting at 2.30pm.

Entry is $7 for adults, $5 for pensioners and children under 16 are free.

There will be a full canteen and bar services, with plenty of hot food, available on the day with doubles also available at the gate.

