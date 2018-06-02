Heading to league derby? Here's what you need to know

SUPPORT: There'll be a big crowd at Frank McGuren Field for the local derby this week.

SUPPORT: There'll be a big crowd at Frank McGuren Field for the local derby this week. Debrah Novak

IF YOU'RE looking to get out to the big game at Frank McGuren Field, here's all the details to get you to the game on time and in a great seat.

Gates open at 9.30am. All entry is through the Powell St entrance.

Ladies' league tag kicks off the on-field proceedings at 11am. Under-18s begin at noon, reserves at 1.15pm with the first grade game starting at 2.30pm.

Entry is $7 for adults, $5 for pensioners and children under 16 are free.

There will be a full canteen and bar services, with plenty of hot food, available on the day with doubles also available at the gate.