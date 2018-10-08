Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nine people are being looked at by paramedics following a crash in North Queensland.
Nine people are being looked at by paramedics following a crash in North Queensland.
News

Handgun used in lunchtime robbery at caravan park

Annie Perets
by
8th Oct 2018 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HANDGUN was believed to have been used during a daylight robbery at a Torquay caravan park.

Police are investigating the incident which happened about midday on Sunday.

Early reports indicate the offender pointed the weapon at a female employee before fleeing the scene with money.

Recapping the terrifying event, a caravan park employee told the Chronicle the offender "pulled a handgun out of his pants and pointed it at the manager."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the staff member was not injured.

If you have any information for police, call Police Link on 131 444.

Related Items

caravan park robbery theft
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Birthday boy Kenneth a marvel at 105

    premium_icon Birthday boy Kenneth a marvel at 105

    News TURNING 105 on Friday, Kenneth Weeks could lay claim to the crown of being the oldest man in the Clarence Valley

    Protect your furry friends from paralysis

    premium_icon Protect your furry friends from paralysis

    Pets & Animals Maclean Vet treats 31 cases of tick toxin

    Repair work for boat access ramping up at last

    premium_icon Repair work for boat access ramping up at last

    News Work starts today to fix damaged boat ramp in Lawrence

    Man faces Grafton Court for hitting partner

    premium_icon Man faces Grafton Court for hitting partner

    Crime South Grafton man faces court for common assault charges

    Local Partners