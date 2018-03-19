Pint-sized artworks raise money for big prize

Angus McKimm auctioneering at The Postcard Show at Grafton Regional Gallery.

Angus McKimm auctioneering at The Postcard Show at Grafton Regional Gallery. Ebony Stansfield

PASSIONATE art lovers swarmed to Grafton Regional Gallery to get their hands on one-of-a-kind postcard works for their biennial fundraiser on Sunday.

An auction took place with all proceeds going to support the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award 2018. Plenty of keen bidders watched intently as auctioneer Angus McKimm ' from McKimms' Real Estate moved from room to room selling individual and group works.

There were an array of small postcard-size works on offer across many styles including photography, watercolour, charcoal and pastel.

A total of 138 postcard works were donated to the gallery for the auction with 132 bidders registered prior to Sunday's 11am start.

Retiring Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean said that the number of works donated by artists was it's a near record.

"They all sold, they were from local and national artists," she said.

The highest bid was $150 and was for Jane Wilson's Study for: Family in the Garden which was a water soluble oils piece.

"There were the usual regular passionate art collectors but some new collectors joined us which was great," she said.

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award began in 1988 and has enabled the gallery to gather a fine collection of contemporary Australian drawing, with 100-plus works acquired since its inception.