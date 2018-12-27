Get set for a big day at beach volleyball

MIXIN' IT UP: Action from the Beach Volleyball competition at Minnie Water Beach on December 30 last year.

MIXIN' IT UP: Action from the Beach Volleyball competition at Minnie Water Beach on December 30 last year. Caitlan Charles

It will be sun, surf and spikes this weekend as the Minnie Water/Wooli Surf Lifesaving Club holds its annual beach volleyball day. Nominations open at 8am on Sunday.

The event attracted more than 20 teams last year, and club secretary Angela Hinterholzl said the more the merrier.

"It's our major fundraiser for the year, and you don't have to be an expert. It's a fun day on the beach for everyone."

Organisers were hoping last year's undefeated winners, named "All Too Hard" would be back to defend their title, but had heard rumours of injuries decimating the side.

Last year, visitor Lindy Muldoon said the day was something their group of families, who holidayed at Minnie Water got involved in and expected they would again this year.

"We've got three teams in the competition this year ... the kids, the medium-sized kids and then the old kids, and we will be back next year," she said. "It's a really beautiful place to come."

There is prize money on offer for the winners, and every team is guaranteed two games, with losing first round teams graded into a separate B-Grade competition.

There will also be children's activities on the beach as well as a barbecue that will run all day. "We'd love to see as many people as possible down here to have a good day of fun Ms Hinterholzl said.

Entries are $50 per team, with a minimum of two females required, and a "flexible" minimum age limit of 14 years old.