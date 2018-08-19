Headphones take a road trip to New York

ON A recent business trip to New York I thought I'd take the Sennheiser wireless noise-cancelling headphones we are currently giving away as part of our subscription drive for a road test.

Not only did they work seamlessly with New York's free wi-fi, at key tourist landmarks around the city, they looked and sounded great.

So much so, that when I asked the bellhop at The Jane Hotel in Greenwich Village to try them on for size, he seemed reluctant to give them back.

The Jane, for those that don't know it, is a quaint throwback to a bygone era.

It dates back to the early 1900s and was formerly the American Seaman's Friend Society Sailors' Home and Institute.

It was built as a hotel for sailors with cabin-like rooms (which still survive to this day) and in 1912, the survivors of the Titanic stayed at the hotel.

So on a recent day's day's sightseeing in New York, I stepped out from The Jane and followed a well-worn path to this iconic landmarks. And here's the playlist to match my walking tour:

Stop 1: Washington Park, Greenwich Village. Song playing Redbone by Childish Gambino:

Outside of Central Park, Washington Square Park is one of New York's most famous gathering places. Its arch and fountain provide great meeting points and the park is surrounded by buildings belonging to New York University making this area very student oriented.

Stop 2: The High Line. Song playing Oh Loretta by Sex on Toast:

The High Line is green urban space perched above the street on disused railway line. It runs for 1.45-miles and is a pedestrian haven in this city clogged by traffic and people.

Stop 3: The Chelsea Market. Song playing Be About You by Winston Surfshirt:

The market in the middle of the Meatpacking District is more an upmarket food court these days. But what a food court. Any place you can get a fully cooked lobster to break open yourself or Japanese tacos, you know you are in the right place. It must be trendy, because YouTube maintain offices there.

Stop 4: The Flatiron Building. Song playing Smooth Sailin' by Leon Bridges:

One of the first skyscraper built in New York. This triangular building is so named because it looks like a cast-iron clothes iron.

Stop 5: The Empire State Building. Song playing Witness by Benjamin Booker:

Just up the road from the Flatiron is one of New York's most famous landmarks. I didn't make it to the top this time as a violent thunderstorm hit the city, forcing the cancellation of many flights and several buildings to be struck by lightning.

I packed the Sennheiser headphones in my backpack and they pack away well, folding in on themselves and making it an easy and lightweight option to play music wherever you find yourself in.

Even New York in the summer.

