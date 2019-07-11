Heads turn for award winning hat

ADELAIDE Zietsch is no stranger to impressing judges with her impeccable style on race day.

The 2018 Lady of the Carnival took out the Jacqui's Shoe & Clothing Boutique millinery award with a unique take on a classic headpiece.

"It's a Cynthia Jones Bryson piece, she's a milliner in Melbourne and I bought it from La Dain Designs in Sawtell," she said.

"I really liked the bow, it's a really classic style.

"I just wanted something really nice and simple and I added the leopard print button to tie it in to the rest of the outfit.

Ms Zietsch said returning to Fashions on the Field headed up by Purple Pearls was a fantastic addition to the winter carnival.

"There are so many different ladies here and I think that is a testament to Purple Pearls, I think they have done an amazing job on the event this year," she said.

"They've put some real care and thought into it."