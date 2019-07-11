Menu
MILLINERY WINNER: Adelaide Zietsch.
People and Places

Heads turn for award winning hat

Kathryn Lewis
by
11th Jul 2019 10:52 PM
ADELAIDE Zietsch is no stranger to impressing judges with her impeccable style on race day.

The 2018 Lady of the Carnival took out the Jacqui's Shoe & Clothing Boutique millinery award with a unique take on a classic headpiece.

"It's a Cynthia Jones Bryson piece, she's a milliner in Melbourne and I bought it from La Dain Designs in Sawtell," she said.

"I really liked the bow, it's a really classic style.

"I just wanted something really nice and simple and I added the leopard print button to tie it in to the rest of the outfit.

Ms Zietsch said returning to Fashions on the Field headed up by Purple Pearls was a fantastic addition to the winter carnival.

"There are so many different ladies here and I think that is a testament to Purple Pearls, I think they have done an amazing job on the event this year," she said.

"They've put some real care and thought into it."

