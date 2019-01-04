Heads-up: Double Island Point a carpark of tourists

DOUBLE Island Point has turned into a carpark with thousands of holiday makers flocking to the tourist hotspot.

Drone photography taken by Mikey Pee has shown the extent of the Christmas-New Year rush.

Earlier this week it saw the Tewantin Ferry slammed, with more than 30 minute waiting times.

The camp itself has a capacity of 2200.

Double Island Point on Friday, January 4. Mikey Pee

Campers in the region are being advised a police task force will continue to target Noosa North Shore after a holiday blitz.

Noosa Police Officer in Charge Ben Carroll said an ongoing large-scale traffic operation was being held along Teewah Beach.

Involved in the crackdown are officers from the Road Policing Unit, Tactical Crime Squad and Noosa Police remains in place.

"During the Christmas/new year period police undertook 656 random breath tests, netting three drink drivers," Senior Sergeant Carroll told Noosa News.

"Thirteen random drug tests were conducted with three drug drivers detected.

"Police issued 59 traffic infringements, the majority for speeding, failing to wear seatbelts and defective/modified vehicles.

"Drug charges were also laid.

"Police will continue to target Teewah Beach over the holiday period."

Sen Sgt Carroll said the majority of beach goers had been enjoying themselves with family and friends without incident.