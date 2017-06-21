Headspace confirmed to take over community building

2010 Australian of the Year and Headspace Coffs Harbour chief Professor Patrick McGorry, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt announced new mental health services including a Headspace facility for Grafton on Thursday, 23rd February, 2017.

North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) is excited to announce that the Grafton Community Centre at 59 Duke Street has been secured as the building to house the city's new Headspace centre for youth mental health.

In consultation with the local community, including a visit to the proposed site with the Youth Advisory Group, four buildings in Grafton were shortlisted. Each of the other three buildings had its challenges and it was decided that the Community Centre was ideal to house the Headspace.

NCPHN's Chief Executive Dr Vahid Saberi said he'd been encouraged by the impressive process of cooperation around establishing Headspace in Grafton.

"There has been a wonderful spirit involved in working together to expedite this important service. I'd like to thank Clarence Valley Council, other local agencies and the community for assisting us every step of the way to ensure that Headspace Grafton opens as quickly as possible.”

Dr Saberi said an announcement about the lead agency selected to manage Headspace would be made soon.

He is optimistic about Headspace Grafton opening its doors to clients in late September/early October and said that NCPHN would keep the community informed as things progressed.

Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons, said the announcement was tremendous news for the youth of the Clarence Valley.

"We have been crying out for a facility like this for some time, and I am sure the whole community will support it. We will do everything we can to help make sure it opens without delay,” he said.