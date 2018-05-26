Headspace opens arms to former community centre users

Cutting of the ribbon at the opening of Headspace Grafton on December 18, 2017.

GRAFTON'S Headspace youth mental health centre wants to re-engage with community groups which used the building when it was the Grafton Community Centre.

The centre manager, Jason Grimes, said it was unfortunate there was a perception in the community the previous users of the building or other groups in the public were not welcome to hire facilities.

"We would like anyone who wants to hire out facilities here to come and see me,” Mr Grimes said.

"This is still a community building and as long as it doesn't affect our operations, we are more than happy for groups to hire the space.”

Mr Grimes said the RMS had hired the auditorium for its next Pacific Highway upgrade update on June 6 and the Lions Club would have its Disco for the Disabled on June 27.

Prior to Headspace opening in the Clarence Valley Council owned building in December last year, the council was searching the city for alternative accommodation for seniors groups including the Senior Citizens and U3A.

While the majority of the community supported the arrival of Headspace in Grafton, there were dissenting voices from within seniors groups.

Their gripe was groups such as Grafton's Senior Citizens had raised as much as $20,000 for the centre and were denied access to facilities they had a part in providing.

This feeling resurfaced for Grafton resident Sue Hereford-Ashley when she read an RMS flyer in her letterbox this week, advertising an information day for Pacific Highway upgrade process at the centre.

"I was stunned that it could happen,” Ms Hereford-Ashley said. "I thought they said they needed their privacy for the sort of things they're doing.

"The Senior Citizens and U3A people are not going to be delighted with this.”

Mr Grimes said Headspace clients would benefit from having more older people around.

"We would love to invite senior groups back in to mingle with our reference groups,” he said. "The Clarence Valley as a whole is affected by the issues these groups experience. We would love to have the input of seniors into these situations.”

The council has confirmed there were no restrictions on Headspace's use of the former community centre building.