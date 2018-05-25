HEADSPACE: puts out olive branch to community groups

A YEAR after community groups were ushered out of Grafton Community Centre to make way for a youth mental health service, they are being invited back in.

There were mutterings of disquiet from groups such as the Senior Citizens when it was announced Headspace would begin operations in the centre by the end of the year.

A year down the track Headspace is looking to attract those people back and wants to talk about how they can be part of the service offered.