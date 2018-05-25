Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

HEADSPACE: puts out olive branch to community groups

Tim Howard
by
1st May 2018 6:28 PM

A YEAR after community groups were ushered out of Grafton Community Centre to make way for a youth mental health service, they are being invited back in.

There were mutterings of disquiet from groups such as the Senior Citizens when it was announced Headspace would begin operations in the centre by the end of the year.

A year down the track Headspace is looking to attract those people back and wants to talk about how they can be part of the service offered.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    75 years of lifesaving for Barry

    premium_icon 75 years of lifesaving for Barry

    News "It was a pretty good roll-up considering most of the guys I knew are dead. I'm the last one left.”

    VIDEO: Near miss infuriates merging commuter

    VIDEO: Near miss infuriates merging commuter

    News Zipper effect tops the list for road etiquette

    New developments in the works

    premium_icon New developments in the works

    Council News Who is developing in the Clarence?

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is it time to put the bin in a bin?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is it time to put the bin in a bin?

    Rugby League MOOSE and Pottsy analyse the big issues in sport.

    Local Partners