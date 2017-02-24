Headspace: the next step

WOULD your organisation be interested in setting up and managing Grafton's new Headspace facility?

If so, the North Coast Primary Health Network wants to hear from you.

Following yesterday's announcement by health minister Greg Hunt, the NCPHN will now take expressions of interest from local organisations.

North Coast Primary Health Network chief executive Dr Vahid Saberi said it was their job to ensure the youth mental health service was implemented as quickly as possible.

"As the agency responsible for establishing and contracting Headspaces on the north coast, NCPHN will take swift action so that the Grafton Headspace is established and operating quickly,” Dr Vahid said.

"We need to ensure the best organisation is selected to lead the establishment and management of Headspace Grafton.”

In addition, the $500,000 funding package announced is also being managed by NCPHN and will be used to contract a range of new and expanded mental health support initiatives.

NCPHN has been leading work with the Clarence Valley community through the Our Healthy Clarence Steering Committee, which includes representation from the community and local services, to develop and put in place a plan to address the issue of suicide.