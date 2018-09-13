Healer's client tells court of 'questionable' consultation

By Sam McKeith

A FORMER client of Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon has told the NSW Supreme Court she "never wanted to go near" the spiritual healer again after an "ovarian reading" with him in 2005.

In her second day giving evidence at a defamation action brought by Mr Benhayon against her, Esther Rockett recalled her experience of the session with the Lismore-based healer in February 2005.

Mr Benhayon, 54, is suing Ms Rockett, a one-time client and former acupuncturist, for allegedly defamatory claims made about him on a blog and in tweets in 2014.

Ms Rockett has pleaded several defences, including truth and honest opinion.

On Thursday, Ms Rockett claimed that in the hour-long session Mr Benhayon put his hands on her "belly" and attempted to connect information from her ovaries with her past "experiences with men".

She recalled that during the session she was "thinking how to get out of there", and afterwards decided she "should never go see that guy ever again".

"I considered the use of these techniques was very questionable," she said.

"I was concerned about his behaviour and how he was behaving with other women."

She said Mr Benhayon performed the "very strange" technique on her despite "barely" knowing her and not being able to remember her name.

Ms Rockett said she later told a friend and associate of Mr Benhayon about the "ovarian reading".

"I said this is just not acceptable... he shouldn't be doing that," Ms Rockett told the court.

"He has no business talking about, for a start, women's reproductive areas.

"Serge has no qualifications to do so."

After attending a "sacred esoteric healing" weekend workshop at Lennox Head in April 2005, Ms Rockett said she had "nothing to do" with Mr Benhayon or Universal Medicine.

However, she said she periodically checked the group's website where she found information about "esoteric breast massage" in about 2009.

She also told the court that in August 2012 she read a Sydney Morning Herald news article entitled 'The Da Vinci mode' about the group.

"I was alarmed by it," she said.

The jury trial has previously been told Mr Benhayon can sense spirits in the courtroom and has taught that corrupt officials are reincarnated as people with autism.

The trial continues.